Browns Backer chapters step up during the COVID-19 crisis

"This is just another testament of how great our Browns Backer chapters truly are. Not only are they avid supporters during the season, they are also phenomenal ambassadors during the offseason. This initiative was 100 percent organic and led by some outstanding chapter presidents" said Corey Kinder, manager of the Browns Backers program.

"The Chi-Town Dawg Pound is a close-knit club, and that extends to the staff at the former John Barleycorn, our home bar for the last four years," said Jake Wilkoff, president of the Chi-Town Dawg Pound. "So many of them work Saturday nights until 3am and are right back at it for a noon kickoff the next day; some of them even come in and watch the games with us on their days off! When the pandemic shut down bars in Chicago, many of our chapter members asked our officers how we could raise funds for the laid-off Barleycorn staff. The management helped us get in touch with kitchen staff, servers, hosts and bouncers and a wonderful server helped us with translating for the non-English speakers. We raised $6,800 for everyone who requested assistance, thanks to the generosity of over 45 chapter members and their families."