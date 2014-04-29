Browns begin voluntary minicamp

Pettine praised quarterback Brian Hoyer, who participated in all of the minicamp except the team drills – for precautionary reasons with bodies flying around his knee. Hoyer is seven months removed from ACL surgery.

"As we said, he's ahead of schedule, and I think he proved that today," said Pettine.

"I felt really good, which was no surprise to me," said Hoyer, who told ClevelandBrowns.com there has not been an offseason for him in 2014. "It's been good the past three weeks to sit in the room with Kyle [Shanahan] and [quarterbacks coach] Dowell Loggains, and see how they teach things… It's been a great offense no matter where Kyle has been."

Wide receiver Josh Gordon was also the recipient of an endorsement from Coach Pettine. The 23-year-old has been training for this pivotal offseason in more ways than one.

"Credit to Josh. He's been here, he's worked hard," said Pettine. "He's really gotten after it in the meeting room and on the field as well. He's got a lot to learn. It's a new system. He's been very open to coaching, to hard coaching. I think that will show up in the fall in his play."

Other observations from day one of minicamp