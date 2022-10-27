Browns, Bridgestone launch 3rd annual First and Ten Grants to empower communities

Through the First and Ten volunteer platform, which encourages volunteerism in the community, the Browns are proud to continue the First and Ten volunteer platform in collaboration with Bridgestone. We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our third annual First and Ten Grants program. In partnership with Bridgestone, we'll be issuing 10 grants to deserving non-profit organizations in Northeast Ohio that strive to make a difference in the community and embody the spirit of education, youth football, social justice, and volunteerism. We are looking for organizations who will use these grants to further their efforts to empower others.

Serving society has been a foundational element of Bridgestone's business since the beginning, which includes giving back to the communities in which they do business and cultivating equity and inclusion across diverse populations. The Browns give back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education, youth football, and social justice while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. Bridgestone and the Cleveland Browns are proud to support the people, organizations, and projects that better our neighborhoods, and provide them with the resources to continue the valuable work they do.