Browns call on fans to decide 2023 midfield logo

Fans are asked to vote for the midfield logo for the second straight season

Aug 01, 2023 at 12:26 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
080123_FieldLogo

The Browns are once again asking their fans for help in deciding one of the major aspects of the team's look for the 2023 season.

Fans are being called tp vote for the midfield logo and will have the chance to choose one of four options — the new dawg logo, the Brownie The Elf logo, the helmet logo or an orange, white and brown stripe up the 50-yard line. The vote marks the second straight year fans will decide the midfield logo, with the selection last year resulting in the Brownie The Elf logo making its midfield debut for the first time in franchise history.

Get your votes in now!

VOTE HERE

