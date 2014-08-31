Browns carrying three undrafted free agents on offense

But the old-school bruiser was used to fighting for his spot, and that experience paid off. Agnew, originally a walk-on at Southern Illinois, is one of the rare players who actually relishes in the fact that he's a traditional fullback.

"There's not a lot of people that can honestly say they enjoy playing fullback," said Agnew. "You are hitting your head against a brick wall pretty much every day. But I really love it because I get to be physical and I love playing the game of football. Every time I step out here, I get a tingling feeling in my stomach."

As August wore on, Agnew had emerged as the team's most reliable fullback. In more than one press conference, Pettine lauded Agnew's willingness to finish off blocks and the rookie was even showing growth as a receiver in the pass game.

Agnew said he remained nervous all throughout the process, like most rookies would, but never doubted his ability to play in the NFL. He thought his body of work spoke for itself.

"To me, it was just football," said Agnew. "It's just these guys are big grown men…like Paul Kruger – he's huge (laughs). But it was just football. I'm playing the position that I always played.

Agnew's dad, also named Ray, played in the NFL for 11 seasons as a defensive lineman for the Patriots, Giants and the Rams. Ray Sr., also currently serves as a member of the Rams personnel department and was the first person his son called when he found out he made the Cleveland Browns. The younger Agnew was around the Rams quite a bit as a youngster, and remembers observing players like Isaac Bruce and Tory Holt.