Browns celebrate Black History Month through #BeTheSolution

Be the Solution

Following the tragic death of George Floyd, and as protests spread from coast to coast and across the globe, Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry on June 5 sent a passionate email to all Browns employees. Ultimately, it served as the inspiration for a call to action that now includes all Browns fans through the team's #BeTheSolution campaign.

The #BeTheSolution initiative is designed to provide fans an opportunity and resources related to making a significant impact to help create social equality with an emphasis on education; police reform and accountability; economic advancement and community support; and non-partisan voter registration, education and turnout.

Berry's email started with a message of empathy and sympathy to those who have struggled to focus on the day to day not only because of what was transpiring in the wake of Floyd's death but also the tragedies involving Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others victims representing the Black community.

"On a personal level, I've cycled through feelings of frustration, anger, despondency and — yes — even hope throughout the week," Berry wrote. "I'm the father of two black boys, and I'm most thankful that they are young enough to maintain their innocence. Whether you are empathetic or sympathetic, let's take some time to not ignore the obvious... This is not 'business as usual.'"