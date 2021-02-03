Browns Launch Cleveland Huddle to Support Black-owned Restaurants

Located near the Browns training facility with a Cleveland sports theme, Soul Fo' Real BBQ is a family-run comfort-food takeout restaurant owned by Lennora Meadows. After leaving her job in health business in 2017, Meadows could not think of anything else she wanted to do but cook. When looking for an ideal place to open a restaurant for nearly one year, she came across the current location in Strongsville and was able to officially open Soul Fo' Real on December 11, 2018.

When asked what keeps her going, Meadows said, "Mostly the people. My customers are awesome people. I know a lot of them. I know their stories, and they know mine."

Not only does Meadows make her customers feel at home as soon as they walk in the door, she greets them by name and always welcomes them with a smile on her face. "With the customers here, it's like home, and that's what I want it to feel like. I want them to come here and feel comfortable with who and what they are."

In addition to its exceptional service and hospitality, Soul Fo' Real brings the community together by advocating for other local businesses and supporting community fundraisers. The walls of Soul Fo' Real host more than one dozen business cards for other local small businesses. "We try to make sure we support them because they are continually supporting us," Meadows explained.

A Clevelander and a lifelong Browns fan, Meadows greatly appreciates the opportunity to be part of Cleveland Huddle. "It's a blessing to see that the Browns are willing and able to support those Black-owned businesses that also support them," she shared.