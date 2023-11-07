Browns celebrate Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer 

Serving as the game's honorary Coin Toss Captain, Mandel Childs was later surprised with tickets to this year's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Childs' current battle with prostate cancer has not halted his work in giving back to the local community. Until 2023, Childs served as an educator at Lutheran High School East in Cleveland Heights teaching African/African American history, public speaking, health and family living. His work outside of the classroom has been seen through his work as a former board member for the Greater Cleveland Area's Youth for Christ organization, involvement in the Big Brother/Little Brother program and coaching of youth football with the Maple Heights Lions. Browns Alumni Hanford Dixon helped surprise Childs during a special on-field revel during the first quarter.