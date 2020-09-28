Community

Browns celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Alexandra Montaz-Martinez 

Sep 28, 2020 at 01:54 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092820_cr1

This year for Hispanic Heritage Month, the Browns are proud to honor Alexandra Montaz-Martinez for her outstanding work encouraging the LatinoX community to get out and vote.

Alex graduated Summa Cum Laude from Youngstown State University in May 2019 where she studied Political Science, Africana Studies and Non-Profit Leadership. There, she served as president of YSU's LatinX and Hispanic Student Organization and was awarded the university's 2019 Women Leadership Award.

Alex currently works as the Community Outreach and Development Assistant at the nonprofit organization HOLA Ohio, where she focuses on voter registration and engagement in Latino and African American Communities.  When she began her job back in June 2019, she was tasked with working with ICE Detention Center detainees to help them find lawyers and provide them with financial resources.

In January 2020, her role shifted, and she started working on the voter registration side of the organization, participating in trainings and recruiting volunteers. After COVID-19 hit, their attempts to get people registered to vote included attending pre-planned events, such as pop-up markets, food giveaways and emergency drives. HOLA has also partnered with the local university to get college students registered to vote and continues to go door to door in housing complexes. "When we register voters, we always wear masks, gloves, frequently sanitize and social distance. Our volunteers are provided with PPE and we choose our locations in spaces that have a high Latino population," Alex explained.

One of the rewarding parts of the job for Alex is helping people who distrust the voting process understand exactly what it is, and getting them registered to vote for the first time. A lot of these people have also asked HOLA Ohio to help find resources that can help them be informed voters, Alex explained. From May through today, HOLA Ohio has registered 427 voters, a majority of which are Latino, and they will continue to register voters right up until October 5.

"I didn't expect to enjoy the voter registration part as much, I was very nervous, I thought it was way too much for me, but I really like it," Alex explained. "It's very one-on-one. I get to speak to a lot of people in the community; get to hear their stories about why they're intimidated to vote, and through a 10-15-minute conversation see their mind shift," she said. Although it can be difficult, she says that the reward to see people register to vote is worth it.

On top of her full-time role with HOLA, Alex also serves on the MYCAP Board of Directors and is a co-host on Talk Talk Tuesday. In all she does, her goal is to empower her family, communities of color, and fight for racial justice and racial reconciliation.

Alex left us with these words: "It's important for Latinos to vote this year, we have become the second largest voting population, and if we all came together and actually voted we could make a difference."

Related Content

HONOR ROW program recognizes 5 US Marine Corps members
news

HONOR ROW program recognizes 5 US Marine Corps members

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!
news

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

The HELMETS program, presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith, has issued nearly 2,200 helmets to eligible programs since 2017
Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting
news

Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting

Our democracy works best when we all participate
Browns, Meijer announce fan and community focused engagements
news

Browns, Meijer announce fan and community focused engagements

Meijer to be featured at southwest gate of FirstEnergy Stadium, become presenting partner of HELMETS
Cavs, Browns and Indians celebrate National Voter Registration Day
news

Cavs, Browns and Indians celebrate National Voter Registration Day

In partnership with Cleveland VOTES and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Myles Garrett creates 'Tackle Thirst' campaign with NFL Waterboys, asks fans to join him in donating
news

Myles Garrett creates 'Tackle Thirst' campaign with NFL Waterboys, asks fans to join him in donating

Pro Bowl pass rusher wants fans to join him in donating money for each sack he makes this season
Browns, ESPN Cleveland support 'Build the Bridge' through #BeTheSolution
news

Browns, ESPN Cleveland support 'Build the Bridge' through #BeTheSolution

Cleveland's NBA, NFL & MLB Teams Align to Spread Awareness and Solicit A Call to Action on Community Movements and Initiatives 
news

Cleveland's NBA, NFL & MLB Teams Align to Spread Awareness and Solicit A Call to Action on Community Movements and Initiatives 

Ohio Cat, Cleveland Browns Foundation team up for Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive
news

Ohio Cat, Cleveland Browns Foundation team up for Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive

Fans can make monetary donations at clevelandbrowns.com/supplydrive
Jr. Browns NEXT to unify team's youth football programming, provide unique resources to programs, coaches and athletes
news

Jr. Browns NEXT to unify team's youth football programming, provide unique resources to programs, coaches and athletes

Register today!
Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism
news

Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

This contest is designed to celebrate the people, organizations, and projects that better our neighborhoods, and provide them with the resources to improve and extend the valuable work that they do

Advertising