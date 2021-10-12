Community

Browns celebrate Latinx Heritage Month by honoring Joselin Aguilar Gramajo

The Browns join the NFL in celebrating individuals across the country for Latinx Heritage Month

Oct 12, 2021
This year for Latinx Heritage Month, the Cleveland Browns are proud to honor Joselin Aguilar Gramajo with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation Award for her outstanding work as an advocate for social justice.

Joselin is a freshman at Denison University with a double major in Politics and Public Affairs and Journalism. She is a first-generation student who comes from a Hispanic background; her mother is Guatemalan, and her father is Salvadorian.

Social justice has been an important topic to Joselin since middle school, and she is passionate about advocating for others. Joselin grew up seeing the difficulties people face because of race, religion, and gender in society. This has helped Joselin evolve as an individual and has greatly influenced her passion and desire to be actively involved in social justice.

Joselin feels she learned how to be an advocate at the ACLU Summer Institute where she spent time in Washington, D.C. learning how to use her voice to empower others. In her opinion, the role of an advocate is to offer information and insights, while ultimately helping to influence others' views. People may not understand, or they may have the privilege to not see racism, sexism, and other discrimination.

During her junior year, Joselin was her school's Model UN president. She also started her school's first-ever diversity club and launched panels for Hispanic Heritage Month. Joselin is passionate about writing, especially poetry, where she can share her experiences around social justice. In the future, Joselin hopes to pursue a career as a journalist or political commentator.

We join the NFL in celebrating individuals across the country for Latinx Heritage Month. As the month comes to a close, the Browns are proud to support all social justice advocates and the work they do year-round to be the voice of equality. Thank you all for the important work you do!

The Browns encourage all of our fans to inspire change and #BetheSolution in their communities. To learn more, follow @BrownsGiveBack.

