Browns claim OL Zach Banner

](http://bit.ly/2eqKFpW)

Banner is a 6-8, 360-pound rookie out of Southern California. He was selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the draft. He started 38 of his 40 career games for the Trojans. He is a native of Puyallup, Wash.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick this year, injured his knee during the Browns' preseason finale last Thursday.

A 2017 undrafted free agent out of Boise State, Averill spent all of this preseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being waived on Sept. 1. Averill, 6-3, 295 pounds, started 38 of 40 games over his final three collegiate seasons and received All-Mountain West first-team honors as a senior in 2016. He is a native of Anaheim, Calif.

Bello, also a 2017 undrafted free agent, was a member of the Browns this preseason and was waived during final roster cuts. The 6-2, 229-pound defender started 11 of 12 games at Illinois State, recording 67 total tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.