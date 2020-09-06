Browns claim 2 players, announce 14 practice squad members

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have claimed DE Joe Jackson (Dallas Cowboys) and DT Vincent Taylor (Buffalo Bills) from waivers. In corresponding moves, the team waived DT Eli Ankou and TE Pharoah Brown.

The Browns also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, RB Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR Taywan Taylor, T Brady Aiello, G Michael Dunn, LB Montrel Meander, CB A.J. Green, CB Robert Jackson, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt and K Cody Parkey to their practice squad. Thirteen of the 14 practice squad players were with the Browns this training camp.

Waiver Claims

Jackson is a 6-4, 278-pound defensive end and is officially in his second NFL season. Originally selected in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, Jackson played in five games for Dallas as a rookie. The former Miami Hurricane posted four tackles and a pass breakup in 2019. He's a product of Homestead, Fla.

Taylor (6-3, 304) comes to Cleveland from Buffalo, where he spent last season after two years with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. With the Bills, the fourth-year defensive tackle played in three games and registered six tackles. For his career, Taylor saw action in 24 games with 51 tackles, two sacks and three blocked field goals. The Oklahoma State graduate hails from San Antonio, Texas.