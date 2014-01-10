Browns' coaching hunt continues

Kurt Warner: "I had a great experience with Ken. He is a quality individual and that is important because you see people change when they become head coaches in the NFL. He is a great leader, has a great offensive mind and very much a player's coach because he is great with players. What I loved about him so much was that he came into Arizona with a vision and he came on and transformed something there. I think he accomplished too much there to be let go the way he was. I have nothing but rave reviews for Ken Whisenhunt. He had the flexibility to figure out what I did well and what we did well as a team. He designed an offense to play to my strength and that is what he did. He was very flexible and open to 'what can we do and how can we fit in?' He designed something that was special offensively and I think he did the same things in San Diego. He is going to take a situation that he feels is the best fit for him. One thing you can say is that he is not afraid of a challenge. He is going to believe, like all great players, that if he goes somewhere he will make a difference, but you have to pick a place where that team believes with you. The weary thing about Cleveland is that they just fired a guy after a year and didn't have time to prove he could turn things around."