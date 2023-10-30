News & Notes

News & Notes: Browns collapse in final minutes of Sunday's game in Seattle

HC Kevin Stefanski explains the final minutes of Seahawks matchup

Oct 30, 2023 at 05:33 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

new and notes

The Browns had some great moments in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks but didn't finish the job. They lost 24-20 after a late-game interception gave the Seahawks the ball back with 1:57 left in the game, which set up a five-play, 52-yard touchdown drive for Seattle.

"Obviously, we'll learn from it," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "We'll be better because of it, and then we'll turn our attention to a big one this week at home in front of our fans."

Let's take a look at the news and notes from Monday as the Browns start preparing for their Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals.

Injury updates

Stefanski mentioned he is still getting injury updates on multiple players and would let the media know Wednesday on more details. Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson is continuing to come along and that he is hopeful of DE Za'Darius Smith – who endured an injury and had x-rays on Sunday. 

Breaking down the Browns second-to-last offensive possession

With just 5:46 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Browns leading 20-17, Cleveland took possession of the ball. They began to control the pace of the game, delivering one blow after another to the Seahawks after a long drive that drained the game clock down to the two-minute warning and across midfield. The Browns found themselves in a crucial situation with only two minutes left. They needed to gain three yards to keep their drive alive and force the Seahawks to use their last timeouts. With two attempts, the Browns had a chance to secure the victory.

With 1:57 left, QB P.J. Walker threw an interception on third and three after SS Jamal Adams's helmet tipped his pass, and S Julian Love caught the pass for a Seahawks interception.

"We had options there and I felt good about our group," Stefanski said. "Obviously, you'd prefer an incompletion there, you know it stops the clock at the two minute. We knew that. And obviously you would have preferred a run for a gain of zero one or two or get it. All of that's true, but the result didn't go the way we wanted. That's the truth. But you just got to continue to just do what you think is best for your team." 

The Seahawks capitalized on the turnover to win the game against the Browns, who were only a few plays away from a victory if they were able to convert on that third down.

A deeper look at the Browns final defensive possession

Before the Browns final defensive possession of the game, they stopped the Seahawks offense seven straight times on third down. With 1:57 left in the game, the Browns had their number one defense on the field at the Seahawks 43, trying to hold on to a 20-17 lead. 

The defense allowed the Seahawks to advance to the Browns 14-yard line after giving up three consecutive passes of seven, nine and 27 yards. The Browns then had a penalty for having too many men on the field that put the Seahawks at the 9-yard line with 44 seconds left in the game. The next play QB Geno Smith found rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a nine-yard touchdown pass to put the Seahawks up 24-20.

"Our defense played really well for a long stretch of that game," Stefanski said. "That's part of finishing. That's why we all share in this thing. Offense, defense, special teams, players, coaches. We share in it. We didn't finish the game like we can."

