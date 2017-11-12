News

Browns come up short in Detroit

Nov 12, 2017 at 08:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

DETROIT —The Browns looked refocused and recharged for most of Sunday's game against the Lions. It wasn't enough to lift them to their first win of the season.

After a bye week to collect itself, Cleveland fell to Detroit, 38-24, at Ford Field despite rushing for a season-high 201 yards against one of the league's best run defenses.

Indeed, running backs Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr. and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer each finished with at least 50 yards on 33 combined carries. But as has been the case this season, self-inflicted wounds, missed opportunities and 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter proved to be the Browns' undoing. In the process, they slipped to 0-9 and 1-24 over the past two seasons. 

In an unexpectedly high-scoring affair, a turning point came when Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed the go-ahead, 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron, giving Detroit a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.   [

PJ-300x250.jpg

](http://brow.nz/cIJP4Y)

That all happened after Kizer — who put together a plucky effort in his eighth start — left the game with a ribs injury in the third quarter. His replacement, second-year quarterback Cody Kessler, struggled to keep Cleveland's offensive momentum going and was sacked three times.

Kizer, who spoke of growth and reflection during the bye week, combined for 235 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The second-round pick from Notre Dame returned to action late in the fourth quarter but was unable to overcome a double-digit deficit.

Crowell led Cleveland with 90 yards on 16 carries. Johnson, who continues to be the team's most consistent playmaker, totaled 88 yards on 16 touches. 

The Browns, who have struggled mightily on offense through the first half of the season, raced out to a 10-0 lead, scoring on their first two drives of the game. 

Detroit (5-4) came roaring back with a run of its own and 17 unanswered points. In the process, the Lions found lanes in Cleveland's typically-stout run defense and delivered a game-changing blow when cornerback Nevin Lawson scored on a 44-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter.

After squandering a chance to tie the game before halftime — Cleveland couldn't get a play off as time expired — the Browns marched down the field in impressive fashion in the second half.

They scored on back-to-back drives (85 yards and 80 yards) leaning on Crowell and Johnson, who gashed the league's sixth-best rushing defense time and time again. 

Much like the first half, though, Detroit regrouped and rallied. The Lions scored the game's final three touchdowns, including a 40-yard catch and run by receiver Golden Tate with under five minutes to play.

The Browns host the Jaguars next weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising