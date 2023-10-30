By the Numbers: Browns fall to Seahawks despite coming back from early deficit

After falling behind 14-0 early in the first quarter, the Browns fought back with 13 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. However, they ultimately lost 24-20 to the Seahawks in Seattle with a late-game interception thrown by QB P.J. Walker that the Seahawks turned into a game-winning touchdown.

Here are key figures from Sunday's loss.

248 – QB P.J. Walker threw for 248 yards, the most he has thrown this season in a game.

77 – TE David Njoku caught four passes for 77 yards and scored his first touchdown, making it his best performance this season.

41 – Coming into Sunday's matchup, the Browns only had two passing plays this season over 40 yards. They had two 41-yard catches against the Seahawks coming from Njoku and RB Pierre Strong Jr.

16.1 – The Browns averaged 16.1 yards per catch Sunday, the most they have averaged in a game this season.

2 – The Browns defense intercepted two passes, one by CB Martin Emerson and the other by DT Maurice Hurst Jr.

4 – The Browns defensive backs had four pass deflections.

7 – The Browns defense successfully prevented the Seahawks from converting on seven consecutive third downs.

-9 – On their last offensive possession, the Browns lost nine yards without gaining any.

89 – WR Amari Cooper caught six passes for 89 yards, bouncing back from last week's performance against the Colts.