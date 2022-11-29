Community

Browns conclude Adapted Football League 2022 season

Over 100 participants played in the league and were all given jerseys courtesy of the Browns

Nov 29, 2022 at 03:11 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com
In its 12th year of existence, the Achievement Centers for Children's "Cleveland Browns Adapted Football League" concluded their 2022 Adapted Football League season after a year in which 124 participants enjoyed playing the game. As part of the Browns partnership with the Achievement Center, the Browns provide jerseys for all athletes during the season.

The league was separated into four divisions — a Skills and Drills division, NFL Flag division, Wheelchair division and All-Girls division, which was newly included in the league this year — and featured months of practices and games designed to teach the game. Special appearances from Joel Bitonio and Chase Winovich were also made throughout the season.

Practices and games were held at Camp Cheerful in Strongsville, while the Wheelchair division played at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights. An end-of-the-year celebration was also held at Lutheran West High School for the entire league.

The Browns look forward to continuing the league next year and are always hoping to expand their reach to even more athletes.

