Browns conclude Adapted Football League 2022 season

In its 12th year of existence, the Achievement Centers for Children's "Cleveland Browns Adapted Football League" concluded their 2022 Adapted Football League season after a year in which 124 participants enjoyed playing the game. As part of the Browns partnership with the Achievement Center, the Browns provide jerseys for all athletes during the season.

The league was separated into four divisions — a Skills and Drills division, NFL Flag division, Wheelchair division and All-Girls division, which was newly included in the league this year — and featured months of practices and games designed to teach the game. Special appearances from Joel Bitonio and Chase Winovich were also made throughout the season.

Practices and games were held at Camp Cheerful in Strongsville, while the Wheelchair division played at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights. An end-of-the-year celebration was also held at Lutheran West High School for the entire league.