Browns coordinators press conference - 10/14

Running backs coach/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson:

On how the Browns run game plans to rebound after the Patriots game:

"That is a great question because you sit there and you ask yourself – how do you rebound from such a demoralizing defeat? We have a lot of competitors on this team, and the great thing about working with these young men is that they desire to be great. They have a lot of resiliency, and they are going to bounce back and show what they are worth. We are proud of them. We are proud of the way they work. We are proud of their efforts. We are proud of the way they prepare. We are looking forward to the next challenge."

On the main struggle with the run game last week:

"Two things: No. 1 we lacked a lot of execution. We left some things out there that we could have done better, and that is each unit to a man. We think we could have done some things differently from a scheme standpoint, as well. You are always learning, and the game of football, as we all know, is a game of adjustments. You have to take it one at a time and adjust quickly. The next factor was they did a great job of game planning us and executing their defensive assignments. Our hats off to them. They won that one. We learned some things about ourselves, and we are moving forward to this week's game."

On if the changes on the Browns OL is a challenge for the run game and RBs:

"Injuries are always tough on everyone and every team. Once you make the initial adjustment and you get over the shock of losing someone, you kind of dial in because the group is being coached the same whether you are a starter or a backup. They are all receiving the same coaching and the same technique. Once you get over the initial shock, you are excited for the next man up, you work together as a group and you look forward to executing with that man. We kind of all take that philosophy. Next man up. Let's go. We are not going to miss a beat."

On how RB Isaiah Crowell responded after last week and his mindset going into Tennessee:

"He was upset, and he was upset during the course of the game that things weren't going the way that he wanted them to go. He is such a competitor. He couldn't wait to get back to work to find out what exactly went wrong. When you calm down and you look at the film, you grade it and evaluate and then you move forward. He couldn't wait to get back to work to prove that he is better and we are better at what we do. I'm looking forward to watching him perform on Sunday."

On the Browns losing OL Joel Bitonio to injury and if that hurts the run game to lose a talented player:

"We are going to miss Joel, but the next man has to perform at a high level for us to be successful. It doesn't matter who that person is. Our expectations is there is no difference. There should be no drop off. Let's go."

On Titans DT Jurrell Casey:

"He is extremely active. He is powerful. He plays the game the way it should be played, and that is violent and fast. You can tell that he is a student of the game, that he understands blocking schemes and that he understands back field sets. He is well prepared, and obviously, he is well coached. We have our hands full with him. He is a handful for everyone."

On if he's concerned that New England might have given the rest of the league a snap shot of what it takes to stop the Browns run game or if things change week to week: