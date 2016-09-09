Browns coordinators press conference - 9/9

Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton

Opening statement:

"This is like Rihanna. This is what you came for – NFL football at its best. I was excited last night. I hope you guys were watching the opening game last night. It was interesting watching the opening presentation with the Super Bowl trophy. That is what all 32 teams are trying to chase, and we open up our chase in Philadelphia on Sunday."

On the Browns defense and where the pieces are settling, given previous comments about it being a kaleidoscope:

"We had a lot of unanswered questions. We wanted to look and see different people in different positions and we are going to play a lot of players. We are going to be that type of defense where if you have a hat, you will play for us. We are going to roll guys through. We know we are young. We are excited about what that entails with the speed and the athleticism on the field and just the excitement of guys in their first NFL game, the locker room and going out. That is what we are going to be. We are going to be pieces of guys coming in playing one spot moving to another spot, position flexibility. It is going to be exciting to watch them grow."

On Eagles QB Carson Wentz:

"He played, he came in right before their two-minute drive against Tampa Bay and then got hurt in the third quarter so he has basically had two quarters of play. We went back and watched the Senior Bowl. We watched his college tape, and obviously, we watched the Tampa Bay game. They are running his style offense from college. I'm sure he will feel comfortable with where he is standing in the pocket and how they call the plays. I think that really helps him a lot knowing that he did this in college even though he probably missed reps throughout the preseason. I'm sure he will be excited just as we are to get out there and play a football game."

On what he sees in Wentz:

"I see a quarterback that is big, that can run. I'm going back to college obviously. He had command of their offense and multiple shifts and motion. At Philadelphia, they didn't do much with him because he got hurt. I'm sure they were going to expand the offense for him. From us, I see a capable quarterback as they all are. He was the second pick in the draft so they thought very highly of him, and it will be a good challenge for us. It always is in the NFL, whether you are a rookie or a seasoned veteran. The preseason is a little bit different obviously than the regular season, whether it is the simplification or the multifaceted things you do see in the regular season. It will be a learning experience for him as us. We are a young team, too. It will be an exciting brand of football out there, I hope."

On if he has ever coached this many first- and second-year players on defense:

"No, but it is what we wanted to do. We wanted to revamp and go and put some young players out there and we are. I'm excited for them. They are bright eyed. They have learned the system. They have done everything we have asked them to do. Part of that kaleidoscope that I was talking about is guys at different positions at different times being in. Really, it is exciting to watch them grow because the veterans, they get it. They have been there, but the young guys, we do not know what to expect from them. We know what to hope, but it is really different on Sunday of NFL football versus preseason. I have tried to prepare our guys for the hype and the emotion and the adrenaline and the hyperventilation that is going to go on. I just want to make sure they do not forget their helmets on the sideline and go play some football for us."

On if the preseason was a reality check due to defensive struggles, particularly against Tampa Bay:

"Not for me it wasn't. We wanted to get a great evaluation of our players so we did. We played every single player. Some of them are on our team. Some of them are not. I did not go in with expectations that we were going to shut every team down. I knew there were going to be and there are going to be some growing pains with different guys being in. For me, no because I just went in with eyes wide open and looking and evaluating. That is what I wanted to do was evaluate, and I think we did. We understand who we are and what we are, and we are going to change as they get better, as they get more comfortable and as I see how they react to real football versus scripted, 'You get 15 plays, you are out versus now you go full time and we will roll you guys.' I am really excited to watch our young guys play."

On strengths of LB Emmanuel Ogbah, DL Carl Nassib and LB Joe Schobert:

"Just the growth. It has been quick. We have seen these guys since May and more their personalities, watching them and watching them mature really quickly. I do not think they knew they were going to play this fast, but they are. For me, it is just trying to calm them down and maybe they don't know. Sometimes, it is good that you don't know. I have watched these guys. When you watch Emmanuel, we have moved him from different positions, which I think has really helped him. I think he gets a better understanding of football by position because he stood up, he has been on the ground, meaning hand on the ground and he has played it from outside so he's had different lenses, if you will, views, which will make him a better player, more valuable player for us because he now can play more than one position. (DB) Tracy Howard has been the same thing. Joe Schobert has been outstanding. He is really so wise beyond his years. He is so quiet but just been very effective for us. Carl, we keep saying young guys and (DB) Derrick (Kindred) is going to play for us. When I said, 'If you have a helmet, you are going to play,' they are. We are not trying to blow smoke anywhere. We are going to play our guys. We are going to roll them through and let them play football."

On DB Jamar Taylor's progression since the start of training camp:

"I am really pleased that we have him. He is a pro's pro. He is a veteran. He came in and we did not promise him anything other than an opportunity. He has quietly been very professional about his job. He is a technician. He is very smart. I think he is expanding his leadership role the more he plays. He has let his play speak for himself, which is very impressive. He is one of the veteran players that we are counting on to be a leader for our team to calm some of these young players that have not been there yet.

On DL Danny Shelton and if he is currently where he needs to be:

"I hope Danny at the end of the year is better than he is now. We have asked him to do some things, to change some things and he has. He has been outstanding that way. What I like to do, we don't have a really older guy on the line that can say, 'This is how it's done.' We are young up there, too. Most of our guys are first- or second-year guys so I have been giving him homework assignments of other players in the league to watch. I think that is critical that you watch peers in the league do things and so you can say, 'Oh, that is how it is done at a high level,' especially when we are young. Danny, he is getting ready – I don't know how many games he started last year – to play his 17th NFL game. That is a small sample of games. He is going to continue to get better. It is not, 'Well, he was a first-round pick last year so what is he?' Give him some time. It is not a new system for him because he has been playing that position forever in his career, but it is with us. It is going to be a collective effort of guys around you. It is not just one guy that is going to bring home the bacon for us. It has to be everybody."

On if Shelton was playing in the third and fourth quarters of preseason games because he was being asked to learn new things:

"That and we just want our guys to play. We knew certain guys were going to be on our team and we want them to get more snaps, guys that we were really counting on that we knew were going to be here. A lot of other guys we were evaluating who is going to be on our team. Some guys understood their role sooner, meaning (LB) Demario Davis knew he was going to be our starter for our team, and other guys we had a pretty good balancing. We were trying to play Danny more than just first and second down. A lot of those he was in on third down, and a lot depended on what the offense was putting out there on the field for us. We wanted to have an evaluation that a guy can play more roles than just one on our team, and that is some of the reason he was in was he was playing third down rush, also."

On if the Browns want Shelton's style to plug the middle or shed blockers and play between the hashes:

"That is probably based on physics, on what he is weighing, his quickness. Really, when you look at a nose guard, there are two types – there is that plugger that does not get pushed off the ball or there is the guy that can make plays from really the numbers to the numbers is probably more realistic for the nose guard. That is what I want Danny to be because he is so much quicker and he is smarter. He is going to learn to play NFL ball. I don't want to say I'm disappointed at all because I'm not because I know what his upside is and we have to get him there."

On if Shelton has done a good job keeping weight off:

"How does he look in his pants out there? How does it look? Good (laughter)? He looks good to me. He looks good to me in his pants (laughter). Danny has done an outstanding job, and I wish I could do what he did. What he did in the timeframe we gave him was extraordinary, and he has done everything we are asking. Now that he has done that off the field, now we ask him to do more on the field. He will get there because this kid has a fantastic work ethic. He is one of our young leaders on the team, and he understands the expectations that we place upon him to be one of our better players. That is probably why his name is mentioned so much because of the expectations, whether it is a draft pick or the potential, the physical potential inside of him as a player. That is just the burden that he will have to bare because he was a high pick that people expect a lot from, and I think he does, also."

On balancing showing many different defensive looks at Eagles rookie QB Carson Wentz while maintaining a defensive identity:

"If you watched the game last night, (Broncos QB) Trevor (Siemian) did not have a lot of experience either and he walked away with a victory. I think one cannot just say, 'We are going to do this and it doesn't matter, no matter what.' We have to balance it with field position, down and distance, the weather conditions, his emotions, how (Eagles Head Coach) Coach (Doug) Pederson is calling the plays. Do we want to create havoc and confusion? Yes, but we also know that we have young guys, too, and the most important thing is that we play sound football and stop them from scoring. We want to come away with a victory. We don't care how we get the victory, just we want to come away with a victory. Do we understand all the side issues with their rookie quarterback, their first game, for us on the road, for him at home, the crowd, the Philadelphia crowd, which is a different crowd? Yeah, we do, and that is why it is so exciting for us because it gives us an opportunity on defense to have some success if we do our job."

On if it is unsettling that the Browns do not currently have someone on the roster with a history of getting sacks and disrupting opposing QBs:

"On paper if you look at us, we are young so we are going to find pressure and turnovers, and some of it may be a bend but don't break defense as we go along. As we evolve into our guys understanding what they do best, how they are going to attack a certain scheme or player, I have to adjust to that somewhat to see what works best for us. Is it all out zero pressure? Is it sometimes rushing three? Is it a combination? Really when I said way back when with the kaleidoscope, it is going to be that. We understand where we are at right now and what we want to be, but that doesn't mean I'm going to drive that nail that hard because we may not be that package right now. You often talk about a par 5 in two shots in golf, everybody says 'Power, power, power. Hit the par 5 in two.' I think Zach Johnson won the Masters by laying up on a par 5. Sometimes you have to be smart."

On the Browns trading DB Justin Gilbert and if Gilbert has a future in the NFL: