Browns coordinators press conferences - 8/15

Opening statement:

"At least we are in the shade. This has been a great camp, too, because I have been a lot of places sometimes where the heat index at this time of the day is 120, 125, 126 [degrees]. This brings back my memories of over in Rochester (N.Y.) in training camp. The weather is a little bit calmer and we can get more done and the players can feel that, too."

On if he would agree that the defense has 'dominated' the offense thus far in training camp:

"They are having some solid days, and then we will pick and choose a play or two that pops out on us that the coaches and the players are learning. It is hard to satisfy me until – there is no chance we are ever going to be perfect, but we can be a lot better than we have been. They have been solid, and they have been very good in the practice setting. For you guys to watch the ones versus the ones, that is very important. When you see me and us take one of the younger guys and make sure they are going against ones, I always love it when I see things or I hear things, especially even in our own building, about how this young guy had a great game in the fourth quarter. Yeah, he had a great game in the fourth quarter against everybody that team is going to cut. None of those guys are going to play in the NFL. Unless you are playing against people who are going to play in the NFL, it is just one more piece of maybe information, but it is not the deciding information. I thought our guys played solid the other day in the game, but there were a lot of guys who didn't play for the Saints. Solid is one thing, but we have a lot of places to get better. I am very proud with the staff on how they have adapted to the intensity of how I want us to be, and the players have done a very good job with that. I said this when we broke camp back in June, there has not been any pushback. They have said, 'How do you want me to do it? How do you want me to do it? How do you want me to do it?' That is pretty pleasing."

On how good the Browns defense can be:

"Now that you have the pads on, it is another indication, but we are still a long ways off on playing real people. I think (Patriots Head) Coach (Bill) Belichick says this the best all the time is that we all need to wait until we get the pads on and then wait until we get into real games. Hopefully, we can have enough exposure against NFL-type players for some of the decisions that we have to make defensively. To be quite honest, we have come a long way, and I am feeling more comfortable about what these guys can and can't do so you will start to see us shrink the gameplan a little bit and start focusing in, but I am still doing a little bit of gambling or a little bit of research to see if this guy can do this and if this guy can do this, be it pass-rushing, be it pass-coverage or what specific types of schemes are best for them because I have to change for them. It doesn't make any difference what I like to call or what I have done or what we have done other places, we have to do the best for this group of guys right here, and there has been a good buy-in with that, coaches and players."

On his progress report on DL Myles Garrett:

"Very good. Of all the guys that I have had a chance to… I have never had a chance to draft the first overall pick ever, but I have had some pretty high draft picks. He is the one that has jumped out and fit in faster than any of the other ones, and I have had some really, really good ones. The reason that he moved up the depth chart was because of him and his teammates, not because of my evaluation. One of the things we do is when those guys come in the door, they are dead last on the depth chart. How do you handle that? How do you handle the locker room? How do you handle the meeting room? How do you handle the field? How do you handle the walkthroughs? How do you handle being humble? How do you handle being respectful? He is a really good young man and a pretty good player, too. He handled the threes, he handled the twos, he got some spot time on one and then when the other players, the veteran players came to me and said, 'Hey, do you know we are better when he is in there?' (laughter) Really? Well, now you are going to own him. I don't have to force him down your throat. You are going to own him. They just fit in together. He has done well. I thought he played the run very well last week. I thought he was very disruptive on the things that we ask him to do in the pass game. I can tell you this, you go back and watch the film, they were pointing to where he was. The Saints knew where he was."

On who is winning the starting MLB competition between LBs Tank Carder and Joe Schobert:

"Both of them have been doing great. Truthfully, it is 3A, 3B. 3A today, 3B tomorrow. 3B to A every day. They are doing very, very good, and you can't have enough good guys like that."

On if DL Emmanuel Ogbah or whomever plays DL opposite of Garrett should benefit:

"I think Ogbah has fit in very well on what we have asked him to do. I think he is growing each day, and I see week-to-week progress in him, but anytime you play with an impactful player or you play with a player that you can trust to do his job, you will be better. Lots of times when you can't trust the guy playing beside you and you try to overplay, there is where your mistakes come in. We have to trust everybody that is out on the field and that is coverage and rush, rush and coverage, but yes, you can benefit from that because he knows the impact the other guy can make."

On if DL Nate Orchard returning to defensive line is beneficial to him:

"Yeah, and I like the fact that there is flexibility there. I think he fits in very well with what we do, but I don't have any hesitations in also incorporating some of the things that he got a chance to do last year here. It is not wasted time. I do know he likes the way we are utilizing him better than last year. I know that. That is OK, but I think he has been making an impact. The big thing with him will be staying healthy and just going and keep on going. I don't have to worry about his effort when he is out there. He is flying around. He gives it to you every single play he gets a chance to play."

On if he would move Orchard to LDE to get him on the field more:

"What we do is and you will see in all honesty, I don't believe in starters. If you make an NFL team, and you understand, what is (Head) Coach (Hue Jackson) going to let us have? 23, 24 [defensive players]? We are going to play. How much you play will be dependent upon number one, your production when you do get to play, and No. 2, what kind of package does the offense that we are going against play that utilizes us to get you in the game. The other thing with a defensive lineman in our system, I had the luxury of learning from Jack Pardee – a George Allen disciple – early in the 90s. Jimmie Johnson was at the Cowboys and we were at the Houston Oilers. Jimmie saw us and then really copied it on how you try to keep those defensive linemen fresh all the time. You can't play 90 snaps per game. Ask Myles (Garrett) in college. You can't play 80 snaps in a game. As a defensive lineman that has a fistfight in a booth for three hours, and then he is running back and forth, if we had the right percentage – if I could say we could have 55 percent or 45 percent of all of the guys and they are not backups where we are splitting time because we all trust everybody – you will see the impact of a full-speed player over a player who is tired. The other thing you will see is that fatigue is directly related to injury, especially with a big guy. We are going to try do everything we can to keep it even when we can."

On if his encouragement for the DL to get off the ball during practice is due to significance or if it needs improvement:

"No, they haven't been struggling to get off the ball, not since the second week of training camp, but whatever what was done before in the past in more of that catch-and-read, two-gap on the line of scrimmage, we are never about that. We are never about versus the run game or versus the pass game being on the line of scrimmage. You can't print what I say all the time when I don't see their feet on the other side of the line of scrimmage on where they are going in life. They have to be that way. How fast you are getting off the ball has a direct reflection to the production you will make on that play. One of the best in the world that has ever done that was here a week or so ago in (Pro Football Hall of Fame DL) Bruce Smith. That was one of the things Bruce talked about when he was here. Myles already naturally does it. He naturally does it. The rest of them a starting to do a better job. Now, you would not want to print nor record what I said about five defensive offside penalties in the ball game. All of them alignment. None of them jumping off the ball. We have had a little bit of a discussion about that and a few focus experiments on that this week. We have to improve that. You can't have a pre-snap nor a post-snap at the end of a play. There are going to be things that go on in the middle of a play that are going to happen, but not pre-snap, post-snap. We have to do a better job of that."

On if Peppers has been exposed to everything he wishes on defense:

"Just about. Just about. He has done very well. He has adapted very well. He has played really defensively every position but one that I might end up doing with him later on down the line. You might see him at middle linebacker, too, at times. I have had powerful DBs in certain packages in certain situations that will get a rep or two at that. I don't have to think of that as much because of the talent at linebacker that we have. We have talent at linebackers enough that we don't have to expose and put a faster guy in that situation. He has played free, strong, linebacker both strong and weak, punt returner, kick returner and quarterback. Do you know the definition of what kind of position he is playing? He is a football player. He can play football. He has been a joy to be around, too. He has been really focused in the meetings. He has been really focused in practice. He is starting to take advantage of a few snaps with guys who are going to be kept in the league. Every day is an interview now. If we have a setback before we ever come out here, then they will stand by me and wait until it starts getting right again."

On DB Joe Haden's performance during camp after returning from injury:

"He has had a very good camp. He has had a very, very solid camp, a physical camp. Even yesterday, some of the more physical plays in his total career was yesterday on how physically he played. I have been very pleased with him. Now, it is about being available. He has to stay healthy."

On if there are one or two Browns defensive players who have caught his eye who he may not have been as familiar with entering camp:

"This is a compliment to everybody here in the organization: There is nobody on the defensive side of the ball here right now who doesn't deserve a chance to make an NFL team. We have a good group of guys on our side of the ball. Those young guys came a long way from the mandatory minicamp to here. I can't tell you how far. Now, we truly have a chance to evaluate their athletic ability, their toughness and their effort because they are not handcuffing themselves mentally. They know what we want. They are getting aligned better. Still every once in a while you will see a breakdown, but really, it is going to be fun. There are going to be some tough and hard decisions at the end on who is going to make the final roster, who is going to be a practice squad candidate and to be quite truthful, guys who I have had a chance to touch and coach during preseason games make other teams because they see how fast and hard they play for us. It is a good young group."

On ability to assemble the CB corps needed: