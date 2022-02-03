Browns, CrossCountry Mortgage building upon successes of partnership's first season

The Cleveland Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation's largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, are entering the 2022 offseason by building upon multiple successes from the first year of their long-term strategic partnership, including at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.
During the past month, the Browns and CCM, the team's official mortgage partner, transformed the exterior of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus' main building. Developed by West Camp, the preferred display graphics partner of the Cleveland Browns, new signage featuring CCM marks have been erected above the front lobby and team personnel entrance. B-roll of the installation and creation of the imagery, crafted locally in Northeast Ohio, is available to media via the link below. Additionally, media are asked to update their archives with the recent photos of the facility provided below for future use. Both assets can be credited courtesy of the Cleveland Browns.
"Our partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage has and will continue to be impactful, given it was established in full alignment with two of our collective organizations' main goals – engaging Browns fans in unique ways and continuing to make a meaningful difference in our community," said Haslam Sports Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. "We appreciate the relationships and activations that we have been able to create together during the first season of the partnership and look forward to building upon that foundation in future years."
"This relationship really isn't about the Browns or CCM – it's about Cleveland and the incredibly dedicated and hardworking people who live here and throughout Northeast Ohio," said CrossCountry Mortgage Chief Brand Officer Laura Soave. "Everything we do with the Browns is designed to help ensure a truly world-class fan experience, both before and during each home game and throughout training camp."
The Cleveland Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage announced their long-term partnership in July, which includes naming rights for the team's CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. The collaborative is already planning new opportunities to engage Browns fans and the community in 2022 and beyond.
Fan and community activation highlights made possible through the partnership in 2021:
- CrossCountry Mortgage was the presenting partner for the team's "Salute to Service" themed game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 21.
- During the game, CCM made a $100,000 donation to Milan Edison High School in honor of U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, a 2017 Edison graduate and football captain who died while assisting the evacuation of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan in August. His father, Kip Soviak and Edison High School Head Football Coach Jim Hall and Athletic Director Nick Wenzel were onsite to receive the contribution and participate in the Soviak memorial tribute.
- During that week's Browns "Hats off to Heroes Honor Row" moment, the Browns and CCM also made a $10,000 donation to benefit USO Ohio.
- The week of the game, CCM and the Browns hosted multiple events to recognize active military members, veterans and their families, including a private dinner with Browns players and CCM veteran employees.
- Prior to every home game, CCM offered its futuristic "Hype Cam Experience" studio on Dawg Pound Drive, where fans created and interacted with video messages, giveaways and other content across digital and social platforms.
- During all 10 home games, CCM hosted VIP guests for a special game-viewing experience in the CrossCountry Mortgage Landing overlooking the Dawg Pound.
- Additionally, CCM and the Browns conducted a season-long "Dedicated Dawg" sweepstakes that featured various prizes, including winning packages totaling nearly $90,000. Prizes included game tickets, Browns gear and $50,000 in cash for the grand-prize winner to create the ultimate Browns fan cave. The recipient will be announced within the next month.
- Upon entering training camp, Browns fans were officially welcomed to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus with the opportunity to take interactive photos and share them on social media
- CCM also was the presenting partner of "Browns Live: Training Camp." The digital streaming program returned in 2021 to provide Browns fans across the globe the opportunity to enjoy training camp sessions.
In June 2021, CCM started construction of a $46 million corporate campus in Cleveland's historic Superior Arts District. The 168,000-square-foot campus, located at 2152-2160 Superior Avenue, will bring more than 600 full-time jobs to Downtown Cleveland. The facility includes a 4,600-square-foot training center that will help area professionals prepare for successful careers in the mortgage industry.
About CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC:
CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.
About the Cleveland Browns:
A member of the National Football League's AFC North division, the Cleveland Browns have long been among the most iconic and historic professional football clubs. Bolstered by eight league titles, 13 division championships and 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the Browns were established in 1945 as a charter team of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC). The Browns played their inaugural season in 1946 and finished in first place during each of the league's four years of existence (1946-49). Cleveland was one of three AAFC teams selected to merge with the NFL in 1950 and appeared in the league's title game in each of its first seven seasons, claiming three of its four NFL championships overall (1950; 1954-55; 1964) during that stretch. The Browns' 16 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the sixth-most in the NFL, include founder Paul Brown, legends Jim Brown, Otto Graham and Lou Groza, as well as Marion Motley and Bill Willis, two of the first African-Americans who helped break professional sports' race barrier in 1946. After a relocation to Baltimore in 1995, Cleveland was awarded an expansion franchise that returned to play in 1999, retaining all of the club's history and its namesake. In 2012, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, purchased a controlling interest of the Cleveland Browns. Their vision for the Browns is to build a consistently winning football team, to take exceptional care of Browns fans and to be leaders in the Northeast Ohio community through the core areas of education, youth football the team's signature First and Ten volunteering movement. The Browns, led by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, play their home games at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.