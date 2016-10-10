News

Browns D left with 'not a good feeling at all' after Patriots loss, vows to remain upbeat

Oct 10, 2016 at 06:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns had all the respect in the world for Tom Brady and the Patriots before and after Sunday's game. [

2016300x250-Arbys.jpg

](http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/news/article-5/Introducing-Cleveland-Browns-Value-Packs/841a8f71-4531-46af-943c-b17db24fca2a)

It just didn't make the feeling any better after what they experienced Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

For a second straight week, Cleveland's defense was on its heels from the start, as it surrendered touchdowns on three consecutive drives to open the game and allowed more than 400 yards to the four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback in Sunday's 33-13 loss.

Sunday marked the first time all season in which Cleveland trailed by multiple possessions throughout the entire second half. The Browns never led and only briefly had the game tied on a day in which Brady and the Patriots did what they've done to many teams over the past decade.

"I knew he potentially could. Not that he would, I knew he potentially could," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "Tom Brady is one of the best players in this league that probably ever played. Potentially, he can go do that not just to us, he has done it to a lot of people before. We all know that. It is disappointing it happened that way, but I'm not surprised by anything he does."

The Patriots did it without the benefit of a consistent running game, as New England averaged less than 3 yards per attempt and had only two runs go for double-digits. It was the Brady-led air attack that hurt the Browns on Sunday, and the focus was on the center of Cleveland's defense with the Patriots' two big tight ends.

Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett combined for 11 receptions, 176 yards and three touchdowns. Consistent intermediate passes to the tight end duo opened up the field and helped Brady connect on a handful of long passes, such as his 63-yard connection with Chris Hogan.

Brady finished 28-of-40 for 406 yards. He was sacked once by Jamie Meder in the third quarter.

"It's not a good feeling at all," defensive back Joe Haden said. "Especially being a defensive back, I don't like that. It sucks. We have got to figure out a way to fix it. It is what it is. He came in here and did his thing. We got to go back to the tape, watch it, and get better."

Cleveland's defense, which features a number of young players in all three phases, had moments of progress big and small in each of its first four games. Through the first month of the season, Browns defensive backs had as many interceptions as they did all last season (five) and a number of new faces were able to make an immediate impact as plug-and-play pass rushers.

The moments were harder to find Sunday, but the leaders of Cleveland's defense vowed to maintain high spirits as the group looks to rebound next week against the Tennessee Titans.

"We have got a job to do. They have got to believe in it," Haden said. "We have got to come in here we have got to figure out a way to get a win. I'm not changing, Joe T (OL Joe Thomas) is not changing, and the leaders on the team aren't changing. We keep going into practice every week. Had a great week of practice, a great week of preparation, that's all we can ask for.

"All we can ask them to do is keep coming in, keep working hard, keep watching the tape and just keep preparing."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising