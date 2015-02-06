Browns DB Buster Skrine a marquee free agent after career year

A month later on the road in Cincinnati, Skrine was at it again. Cleveland's defensive scheme made Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (10-for-33, 86 yards) look like a deer in headlights for the entire evening -- so much so that he was benched for backup Jason Campbell. Skrine added two interceptions in the game, the latter serving as arguably the most athletic play of the season and catapulted him near the top in fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

"What helped Buster was the technique that we teach in this scheme, it really allowed him to play to his strengths," secondary coach Jeff Hafley said. "He was up on the line pressing, which is his bread and butter."

Skrine's detractors will point out he was among the league leaders in penalties -- 15 in 16 games. But because of the physical nature the Cleveland coaching staff asks from their cornerbacks, the penalties aren't alarming. Hafley argues if the Browns didn't play this aggressive style in the secondary, Skrine wouldn't have reached his potential.

"Buster grew a ton -- a ton," Hafley said.

Physical cornerbacks are a luxury item in the NFL, and there are franchises willing to break the bank to get their hands on one. The Falcons, Eagles, Bears, Cardinals and Buccaneers are the teams who finished in the bottom five in passing yards allowed.

What makes Skrine more valuable than most is his ability to play both outside and at nickel cornerback. Coach Mike Pettine said that's essentially like an offensive linemen being able to seamlessly transition from playing guard to tackle.