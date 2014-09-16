Browns defender Tashaun Gipson is becoming a ball hawk

Some players forgot to *scoop-and-score *on the first few days of voluntary workouts, which gave an incentive for assistant coaches to blow their whistles. Right from Pettine's first practice, the Cleveland Browns were going to establish an aggressive defensive scheme. Well in Pettine's mind, defenses can play offense, too – when given the chance.

The drills to rehearse scoring on defense went even further in what the team calls their "Turnover Circuit" portion of practice. For 10 to 15 minutes at a time, a defensive back snags an interception somewhere down the field, and once he does, the other defensive linemen and linebackers get into blocking mode. This makes it easier for the Cleveland defense to work as a cohesive blocking unit, setting up a wall for a return.

Paying attention to small details like this helped the Browns beat the Saints.

"As a player, that's your job," said Gipson of how the Browns players took notice of these small details from Pettine in practice. "When you have a coach who's the general, you've got to truly respect and buy into what he's saying, or else nobody will be able to achieve success. We all just honed in and said, 'if he's going to lead us, we're going to buy into it,' and I think we all bought into it very well.

"The sky is the limit for this team. The way coach Pettine has this organization going, it's going in the right direction…we are clicking."