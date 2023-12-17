By the Numbers: Pair of Browns defenders record the first interceptions of their careers

The Browns were down 17-7 going into the fourth against the Bears Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. They came back and won 20-17 after scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. The Browns improve their record to 9-5 on the season and 7-1 at home.

Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.

57 — QB Joe Flacco completed a 57-yard pass to WR Marquise Goodwin with 14:50 left in the fourth quarter. The pass led to a made field goal by K Dustin Hopkins to put the Browns within one score.

51— Flacco threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to WR Amari Cooper with 3:18 left in the game, tying the game at 17-17. Cooper finished the game with 109 receiving yards on four receptions and one touchdown.

34 — Flacco later connected with TE David Njoku on a 34-yard pass on third-and-15. The pass put the Browns in field goal range with 46 seconds left in the game.

18 — The Browns ran the ball 18 times in total on Sunday. It's the lowest amount of attempts this season.

374 — Flacco threw for 374 yards against the Bears. It's the most yards a Browns quarterback has thrown in a game this season.

11 — The Browns defense tackled the Bears eleven times for a loss in Sunday's contest.

8 — The Browns defense recorded eight pass deflections on Sunday.

2 — The Browns caught two interceptions at the end of both halves. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah caught his first interception of his career at the end of the first half. S D'Anthony Bell also caught his first interception of his career at the end of the second half to seal the win.

3 — The Browns defense sacked QB Justin Fields three times on Sunday.