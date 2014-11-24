Browns defense frustrates Falcons high-octane offense

From a pass-rushing standpoint, who else could we begin with other than Paul Kruger. The 28-year-old outside linebacker racked up two sacks – one included a forced fumble on Ryan – upping his total to eight on the season. Browns fans in attendance could be heard affectionately cheering "KRUUUGERR" after the many big plays he made.

Kruger's been relentless all season in the Browns' defensive scheme. Now that his primary duty is to drop quarterbacks to the turf, he's been literally impossible to fully contain. Young players have also commended his leadership and wherewithal to focus on the task at hand. Kruger's four successful seasons in Baltimore are now having an impact in the Cleveland locker room.

"We expect to win every game," Kruger said moments after the win. "You can see what we can do if we put our minds to it. To bounce back after the Texans loss, it was just huge."

Without Karlos Dansby (knee injury) quarterbacking the defense in the middle, the big question all week was how Craig Robertson would fill-in.

All Robertson wound up doing was leading the Browns with nine tackles while also instilling fear into Atlanta's ball carriers. Pull up the film and see how brutal some of Robertson's tackles were. Alongside his mentee Chris Kirksey, the pair of linebackers held Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo to two catches for 17 yards.

Not only was he a leader for Cleveland's defense in the Georgia Dome; Robertson was an enforcer.

"It doesn't matter how it happens: at the end of the day, nothing is sweeter than a win," Robertson said in the locker room.

The Browns' secondary was tasked with possibly their toughest challenge of the year: Atlanta's aerial attack Ryan, Julio Jones and Roddy White.

There were some rough patches for the defensive backs. Julio Jones found himself wide open in the end zone during a 24-yard first quarter touchdown. Roddy White was finding openings in the middle of the field – he caught nine passes for 96 yards.

Haden did prevail later, leaping in the air for a terrific interception on Ryan – plus Jones was limited to just five catches. K'Waun Williams played his role at the nickel cornerback to perfection, again, posting six tackles and playing physical football.

In the end, when the game was on the line, the Browns' defense forced the Falcons into a 52-yard field goal instead of what could've been a touchdown that secured an Atlanta win. Ryan made a poor pass attempt to Devin Hester on third-down and Justin Gilbert was right there for the coverage.