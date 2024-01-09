Browns defensive front ready to outmatch the physicality of the Texans run game

The Browns defensive front has been one of the best all season. The group will have to take their play up another notch to continue setting the tone for the Browns. This week, they will go up against the Texans run game that will try to redeem themselves after a lackluster performance three weeks ago.

In Week 16, the Browns defensive line made it very difficult for the Texans to run the ball. The Browns held the Texans to 72 net rushing yards, and the longest run was 17 yards. RB Devin Singletary, having his best rushing season with 898 yards in nine starts, was held to 44 yards on nine attempts.

"Their run game is a real physical group that likes to come downhill," DE Ogbo Okoronkwo said. "We are not going to put too much into that previous game against them because they didn't have their quarterback. Not having their quarterback changed their game plan. So when they play physically, it won't be enough for us just to match it. We must out-match their physicality."

The Texans didn't have QB C.J. Stroud in Week 16, who can also run the ball. Stroud has 39 run attempts for 167 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. His presence on the field forces the defense to be wary about what coverage they will play, thanks to his great arm.