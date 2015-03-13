Browns DL John Hughes extends contract

Hughes, one of the Browns' top run-stoppers, was poised to be a big part of the Browns' defensive line in 2014 but had a large chunk of his third NFL season cut short because of injuries. After he was sidelined for three of the first four games, Hughes was placed on injured reserve/designated to return before the Browns' Nov. 2 game against Tampa Bay. He returned for the season finale at Baltimore and compiled a career-high seven tackles to finish with 17 in five games (three starts) on the season.

The Browns defensive line was plagued by injuries in 2014, which forced the team into 10 different starting lineup combinations.

"I feel like not just me, but the team has a lot to prove," Hughes said. "I feel like we have a lot to do."

Hughes, who starred at the University of Cincinnati, has played in 36 games with seven starts during his NFL career. He has 99 career tackles, four sacks, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Hughes is one of the Browns' most active members in the community and has been a leader with the team's First and Ten movement.