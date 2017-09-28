Browns DL Myles Garrett returns to practice, status for Sunday to be determined

Myles Garrett was back on the practice field Thursday for the first time in more than three weeks.

And, well, "he looked like Myles," Browns coach Hue Jackson said.

"We'll continue to evaluate and see where he is and kind of go from there," Jackson said after the practice. "It was good to have him out there running around and making plays and doing all that. We'll see where he is."

Garrett, who has been sidelined since early September with a high ankle sprain he suffered during a midweek practice, is itching to make his NFL debut, and the Browns are itching to see the No. 1 pick make plays for the young defense. Still, the Browns certainly aren't going to rush him back and put him in danger of re-aggravating the injury.

"He's a huge piece of our organization, our future," Jackson said. "We want to be cautious but smart as we get through it. I think we're getting closer than we are further away."

Without Garrett, the Browns have used a mix of Carl Nassib and Nate Orchard at the spot he was expected to occupy across from the left tackle. The Browns have registered six sacks while being at the mercy of a handful of quarterbacks who have prioritized quick, short passes that take them out of harm's way.

Whenever Garrett is back to full strength, Cleveland will have a player back in its lineup who is tough to avoid no matter the circumstance.