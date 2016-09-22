News

Browns-Dolphins fantasy football fact sheet

Sep 22, 2016
Nathan Zegura

Browns at Dolphins , Sun.: 1:00 p.m. ET

  1. Isaiah Crowell is currently third in the NFL with 195 yards and is currently first at 6.5 yards per attempt among all backs with at least 12 carries. The Crow has produced 13.8 Fantasy points in both starts this year and will be counted on to carry the offense with Cody Kessler at quarterback and Corey Coleman out. [
  1. Miami enters Week 3 ranking 31st against the run, allowing an average of 136.5 rush yards per game. Their generosity extends to Fantasy points as well, as Miami is giving up an average of 19.6 points per game to backs in 2016.
  1. Ryan Tannehill currently leads the Fins in both passing yardage (575) and rushing yardage (52), the latter of which is a huge surprise. He is averaging 20 FanDuel points per game and has a very good matchup against a Browns pass defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in five straight games and 10 of the last 11.
  1. Jarvis Landry has caught at least six passes in six straight games but has failed to score a touchdown in that span. The opposing reception leader has scored in both games against the Browns this year and is averaging 19.55 FanDuel points per game. Dating back to last year, the opposing reception leader at wide receiver has scored in five straight games against the Browns.
  1. DeVante Parker returned to action last week and played 60 snaps, while converting his 13 targets into eight catches for 106 yards. Parker has at least 87 yards receiving in each of his last four games and has topped 100 yards twice, both of which came against the Patriots coincidentally.
  1. A wide receiver has caught a touchdown in nine straight games against the Browns.
  1. Jordan Cameron will face the Browns for the first time since leaving the team in free agency following the 2014 season. So far, tight ends are averaging 8.5 receptions, 96.5 yards and 13.9 Fantasy points against the Browns. A tight end has found the end zone in only two of the last nine games against Cleveland, however.

Three Bonus Facts

1. Marcus Mariota - He threw for three touchdowns in his lone career meeting with the Raiders back in 2015. So far this year, each QB to face the Raiders has been the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback for the week with Drew Brees posting 31.4 points in Week 1 and Matt Ryan netting 28.8 in Week 2. Quarterbacks are currently averaging 409.5 yards and 3.5 touchdowns passing per game against the Oakland defense and Mariota enters with multiple passing scores in each of the first two games of 2016.

2. DeAngelo Williams – Since this is the last week to enjoy D-Will, so you might as well jump on that train. He is averaging 34 touches, 151.5 total yards, 1.5 touchdowns and 26.65 FanDuel points per game. Yes, he is the No. 1 Fantasy back through two weeks and Le'Veon Bell returns next week, so get it while the getting is good even at his high price.

3. Willie Snead - He is currently second in the NFL with 226 yards receiving through two games and has a tasty matchup with the Falcons. After all, Snead does most of his damage from the slot and the Falcons have allowed a touchdown from the slot in each of the first two games.

