Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Jackson, 6-2, 207 pounds, is in his second NFL season out of UNLV. A 2018 undrafted free agent signing by the Indianapolis Colts, Jackson joined the Browns later that year as a member of the practice squad, where he spent six weeks. He saw the first action of his career in 2019 after being elevated to the Browns' active roster prior to Week 3, appearing in six games and logging three special teams tackles. He was also elevated from the practice squad last week and recorded on special teams tackle at Baltimore. A native of Fort Myers, Fla., Jackson will wear No. 34.