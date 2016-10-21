Browns elevate DB Darius Hillary to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Darius Hillary to the active roster from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released DL Gabe Wright.

Hillary is 5-10, 183-pounds and in his rookie season out of Wisconsin. Originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent, he spent four weeks on the Bengals' practice squad before signing to the Browns' practice squad on Tuesday. He appeared in a school record 54 games at Wisconsin, starting his final 40 at cornerback. A native of Cincinnati, he graduated from Sycamore High School. His father, Ira, played with the Bengals (1987-89) and Vikings (1990) as a wide receiver. He will wear No. 28.