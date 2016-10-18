Browns elevate DB Ed Reynolds to active roster, place DB Jordan Poyer on IR

Reynolds is 6-1, 207-pounds and officially in his second NFL season out of Stanford. Originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, he appeared in six games last year and totaled 21 tackles, one pass defended and one interception. He spent the first six weeks of the 2016 season on the Browns' practice squad. A native of Stoneville, N.C., Reynolds graduated from Woodberry Forest High School. His father, Ed, played 10 seasons (1983-92) in the NFL. He will wear No. 39.