Browns elevate QB Kevin Hogan, DL Gabe Wright to active roster

Oct 11, 2016 at 06:33 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed QB Kevin Hogan and DL Gabe Wright to the active roster from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team terminated the contract of QB Charlie Whitehurst with an injury settlement. In addition, the team signed WR Mitch Mathews to the practice squad.

Hogan is a 6-3, 218 pound rookie out of Stanford. He was originally selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the draft. He has spent the first five weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. In college, Hogan completed 727 of 1,103 passes for 9,385 yards, 75 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,249 yards and 15 touchdowns. A native of McLean, Va., Hogan graduated from Gonzaga College High School.

Wright is 6-2, 284-pounds and officially in his second NFL season out of Auburn. Originally selected by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, he has appeared in nine career games. Wright has appeared in two games with the Browns this season and spent three weeks on the club's practice squad. A native of Columbus, Ga., Wright graduated from Carver High School.

Whitehurst made his Browns debut as a reserve last week. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown. He injured his knee in the fourth quarter.

Mathews is a 6-5, 220-pound rookie season out of Brigham Young. Originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent, he was waived on Aug. 30. In 41 games at BYU, Mathews registered 152 receptions for 2,083 yards and 24 touchdowns. A native of Beaverton, Ore., he graduated from Southridge High School.

