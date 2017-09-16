Browns elevate WR Rashard Higgins to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Rashard Higgins to the active roster from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived DL Tyrone Holmes.
Higgins is 6-1, 198 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Colorado State. A fifth-round pick by the Browns last year, he appeared in 15 games and logged six receptions for 77 yards as a rookie. He will wear No. 81.
Holmes appeared as a reserve in last week's game. He saw action in 11 games with the Browns in 2016.
