Browns' Emmanuel Ogbah will miss 'significant time' with broken foot

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss "significant time" after breaking his foot, coach Hue Jackson said.

The second-year player suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. He left the game late in the second quarter and did not return.

Ogbah, a second-round NFL Draft pick last year, was seemingly on the cusp of a breakout season after back-to-back impressive performances.

He finished with a tackle-for-loss and pass breakup against Jacksonville and collected two sacks in Detroit last weekend. He has four sacks, two forced fumbles and 27 tackles in 10 games.

Earlier in the week, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Ogbah hadn't received enough credit this season and praised the strides he's made since a rookie.

"I really don't think enough is being said about how far and how well Emmanuel is doing," Williams said. "I think he'll be better and better and better. I don't think he's even come close to how good he could be yet."

Ogbah's injury comes as the Browns lost two other contributors Sunday in defensive lineman Jamie Meder (ankle) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee/ankle). Both players left the game and did not return.