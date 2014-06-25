News

Browns extend Wiedmeier's contract

Jun 25, 2014 at 09:00 AM
Clevelandbrowns.com

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday announced that executive vice president Bryan Wiedmeier has signed a contract extension. President Alec Scheiner made the announcement.

"We're extremely fortunate to have a person like Bryan contribute to our team, and it was an easy decision to offer this extension," Scheiner said. "There are a select number of people who are successful enough in this league to establish 30-year careers, and even fewer who do it with the amount of class, respect and kindness Bryan does each day. I've worked on multiple stadium-development projects, and Bryan has been an integral catalyst in all aspects of the renovation, making sure our team and Cleveland receives the first-rate stadium they deserve."

"I have the pleasure of speaking to a number of individuals that really know the NFL, and countless people have told me what an unbelievable resource we have here in Bryan Wiedmeier," said Owner Jimmy Haslam. "This is a special franchise, and Bryan makes it even better. For 34 years, Bryan has built an impressive career in our league. That's evident every August at the Hall of Fame ceremonies, when he makes the short trip to Canton to reconnect with so many people, all of whom carry a great deal of respect for him. Everyone associated with the Browns is extremely inspired by the way Bryan has faced adversity in his life and fought through it. Currently, he's spearheading our FirstEnergy Stadium renovation, serving as a key conduit between our club and those hard at work right now getting it ready for our season. Bryan, his wife, Mary, and his family are a treasure to our community."

Wiedmeier holds a pivotal role in advancing all aspects of the ongoing FirstEnergy Stadium renovations, a two-phase project that will be completed prior to the start of the 2014 and 2015 seasons, respectively. With the goal of modernizing the facility, as well as strengthening the Browns' home-field advantage, Wiedmeier's NFL experience has been incorporated throughout each of the project's stages, from conception and design to construction and fan and partner integration.

"It's a privilege to be a member of the Cleveland Browns," Wiedmeier said. "I'm greatly honored to work alongside Jimmy, Alec and the rest of this exceptional team. I know great things are in store for our franchise, Browns fans and the community. Credit really goes to the Haslam family and our staff, who are fully committed to making this a premier NFL team that will make our fans and city proud."

After joining the organization on Jan. 11, 2010, Wiedmeier is entering his fifth season with the Browns, with his primary responsibilities involving long-term strategic planning for the organization, including stadium projects and capital endeavors. He joined the team following a successful 29-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins, where he ultimately was named president and COO by owner H. Wayne Huizenga in January 2006.

Wiedmeier earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and is a member of the Florida Bar. He was a three-year starting center for Carroll College (Montana), where he earned his business degree and served as team captain his senior year. He was a sophomore starter on Carroll's 1978 Hall of Fame team.

Bryan and his wife, Mary K., have five children: Lauren, Victoria, John, Danielle and Matthew.

What they're saying about Wiedmeier:
"I've always felt that if I left the Dolphins and started somewhere else in the league, the first person I would hire would be Bryan Wiedmeier," said Hall of Fame Head Coach Don Shula, with whom Wiedmeier worked from 1981-95. "He knows every aspect of the business and has become one of the top executives in the NFL."

