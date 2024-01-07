By the Numbers

By the numbers: Brown did not have a play in the red zone vs. the Bengals

Cleveland lost to Cincinnati 31-14 with a number of starters resting

Jan 07, 2024 at 05:09 PM
Doc Louallen

The Browns snapped their four-game winning streak on Sunday after losing 31-14 to the Bengals. The Browns will end their regular season at 11-6 and 3-5 on the road. They now turn their focus to the postseason.

Here are the key figures from the Browns' loss to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

1 — On the Browns first defensive series, S D'Anthony Bell intercepted a pass from QB Jake Browning for his second pick of the season. It was the only forced turnover for the Browns on Sunday.

7— Cleveland had seven penalties for 35 yards on Sunday against the Bengals. Four of the penalties were due to infractions that occurred in the neutral zone.

13 —The Browns struggled to move the ball up the field on Sunday, as they finished the game with only 13 first downs. The Browns did not have any plays in the red zone.

140 — The Browns had 140 net passing yards on Sunday, their lowest since Week 4 against the Ravens.

31— QB Jeff Driskel found WR David Bell in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, giving the Browns their first score of the game.

68 — Bell caught four passes for 68 yards and scored two touchdowns. It's the first time Bell scored twice in a game in his career.

111 — Bengals RB Joe Mixon finished the game with 14 carries for 111 yards and scored a touchdown. It's the first time Mixon had over 100 rushing yards in a game this season.

36 — Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas caught five passes for 36 yards and scored two touchdowns. It was the first time the rookie caught multiple touchdowns in a game this season.

3 — The Browns defense had a total of three sacks for a total loss of 31 yards. Rookie DE Isaiah McGuire recorded his first sack of his career in the third quarter. DE Alex Wright also added a sack, making it four straight games where he recorded a sack.

11 — On Sunday, the Browns defense tackled the Bengals 11 times for a loss of yards. The Bengals offense went 3 for 12 on long third downs due to negative yardage from the defense.

