Browns fall 21-20 to Eagles in second preseason game

Both teams played the entire game with their backups and exchanged touchdowns to open the first quarter. Two Cade York field goals — one of which from 50 yards — in the second quarter closed the deficit, and the Browns took the lead on a John Kelly touchdown run in the third quarter. The Eagles, however, scored the final touchdown on a 55-yard deep ball to stay ahead for good.

Player of the game: Josh Dobbs. He was entertaining, to say the least, and went 14-for-20 with 141 yards and also rushed four times for 47 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown followed a 36-yard run where he evaded a tackler (who ripped the shirt under his jersey) and ran free down the left sideline for the big gain. He kept the ball himself again on the next play for a 7-yard carry into the end zone. He looked crisp passing the ball, too, fitting several throws into tight windows and over defenders' heads to keep the ball moving. He's gone 24-for-33 with 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in two preseason games.