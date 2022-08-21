Browns fall 21-20 to Eagles in second preseason game

The Browns had some early success with QB Josh Dobbs but couldn’t come out on top 

Aug 21, 2022 at 04:06 PM
The Browns fell to the Eagles 21-20 in their second preseason game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both teams played the entire game with their backups and exchanged touchdowns to open the first quarter. Two Cade York field goals — one of which from 50 yards — in the second quarter closed the deficit, and the Browns took the lead on a John Kelly touchdown run in the third quarter. The Eagles, however, scored the final touchdown on a 55-yard deep ball to stay ahead for good.

Player of the game: Josh Dobbs. He was entertaining, to say the least, and went 14-for-20 with 141 yards and also rushed four times for 47 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown followed a 36-yard run where he evaded a tackler (who ripped the shirt under his jersey) and ran free down the left sideline for the big gain. He kept the ball himself again on the next play for a 7-yard carry into the end zone. He looked crisp passing the ball, too, fitting several throws into tight windows and over defenders' heads to keep the ball moving. He's gone 24-for-33 with 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in two preseason games.

Stat of the game: 188 total yards from Dobbs in two-and-a-half quarters. The Browns kept the ball moving with Dobbs under center and went 3-for-6 on third-downs. Dobbs used his legs to improvise on plays, too, and did a great job of taking care of possession for the second consecutive game.

The game was decided when: The Browns went three-and-out on their final possession of the game, which started five seconds after the two-minute warning. QB Josh Rosen piloted the offense in the final quarter-and-a-half, but the Browns couldn't find any points in the fourth quarter. Rosen finished seven-for-20 with 88 yards.

What's next?: The Browns will play their third and final preseason game against the Bears on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. They have to cut their roster from 85 to 80 players by Tuesday.

