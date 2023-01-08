Browns fall to Steelers in season finale

No team cracked the scoreboard until the 6:27 mark of the second quarter. That's when DB Deshaun Watson hit TE David Njoku for a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Browns up 7-0. The Steelers responded with a touchdown of their own, though, on the next drive with a 31-yard strike from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.

Pittsburgh proceeded to score another 13 unanswered points to pad their lead to 20-7.

The Browns fought back with another touchdown from Watson on a 2-yard pass to RB Nick Chubb to bring the score to 20-14 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to draw any closer to the Steelers in the final minutes. The Steelers took back a two-possession lead in the final minutes with a 1-yard touchdown run from FB Derek Watt, pushing the score to 28-14.

Watson made some timely throws and looked elusive at times in the pocket — he rushed six times for 44 yards — but he also threw two interceptions in the game, which the Steelers turned into 10 points. It was the first time in his six starts this season that he threw multiple interceptions in the same game. He completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for 230 yards.

With 77 rushing yards, RB Nick Chubb became the second player in Browns history to reach 1,500 rushing yards in a single season. He joined Jim Brown, who achieved the feat three times in his career.