Browns rule out CB Denzel Ward, LB Reggie Ragled with shoulder injuries vs. Steelers

Ward exited the game in the first quarter, while Ragland exited in the second. Both were ruled out in the third quarter.

Jan 08, 2023 at 03:05 PM
PITTSBURGH — CB Denzel Ward and LB Reggie Ragland will not return to the Browns' Week 18 game against the Steelers due to shoulder injuries.

Ward, who was questionable to play Sunday due to the injury but still started the game, exited in the first quarter after tallying a tackle and a pass breakup. His fifth season with the Browns will end with three interceptions and 15 pass breakups, his highest in a season since he tallied 18 in 2020. He was replaced by M.J. Emerson Jr. and A.J. Green.

Ragland, a seventh-year veteran, had tallied two tackles in the game. He had been featured in a rotational role — and was a starter in Week 16 — to provide help for an injury-depleted Browns linebackers room that has five players on injured reserve.

Tony Fields, Deion Jones, Tae Davis and Jermaine Carter are the remaining linebackers.

Photos: Week 18 - Browns at Steelers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in Week 18

