Browns fans can now buy season tickets to Buffalo Wild Wings' customized Dawg Pound

Attending a Browns game is a special experience, particularly within one of the most iconic stadium fan sections in all of football: The Dawg Pound. Given not as many people can be in this revered area on Sundays this year, Buffalo Wild Wings is stepping up to make sure this die-hard fanbase still has the ability to enjoy it in a unique way in 2020.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a first-of-its-kind season ticket package for Browns fans, where they'll have the opportunity to catch all the action from a custom-designed Dawg Pound section inside the sports bar. Each season ticket package – which includes four seats per game – will be available at 10 different Buffalo Wild Wings locations throughout the Cleveland area.

The 10 Cleveland ticket packages will go on sale for $750 via StubHub on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and are packed with perks like weekly food and drink deals, Browns swag and more. Season ticket holders will receive the following items for the upcoming season:

Reserved seating for four on all 16 game days home and away in a reimagined Dawg Pound

Gameday spread that includes 15 traditional wings, 15 boneless wings, a basket of fries, ultimate nachos and fountain drinks for the table

Custom welcome package with season ticket booklet, orange Cleveland cooler, custom Dawg Pound face masks, a sticker pack and more

For more details on the Cleveland season ticket packages, including which locations are participating, head to www.BDubsDawgPound.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings knows that some fans outside Cleveland and across the league may not have the opportunity to cheer on their teams inside stadiums this year. That's why America's largest sports bar is offering the Blazin' Season Ticket package to fans nationwide.