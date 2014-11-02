Browns Food Drive

Fans rallied around a good cause on Sunday, November 2nd as the Browns held their annual Food Drive before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank serves 6 counties in Northeast Ohio to ensure kids, families and community members are getting the nutritious food they need. As a community partner of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten initiative, fans were encouraged to #give10 and donate canned goods, including the Super Six items, or monetary donations to help tackle hunger. Every $1 provides 4 nutritious meals. Through the generous donations of Browns fans, over 23,000 meals will be provided to those most in need in Northeast Ohio. Every Browns fan who donated received an official #give10 orange wristband as a constant reminder of giving back.

The Browns partner with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank year round as hunger is an ongoing challenge in the community. At the start of the season, the Browns hosted the 16th annual Taste of the Browns with honorary co-chairs Joe Haden and Browns Alum Judge Dick Ambrose. The evening tasting event helps to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to needy Northeast Ohioans. Leading into Thanksgiving this year, players, significant others and Browns front office staff will #give10 and volunteer at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank warehouse to pack boxes for distribution and help prepare hot meals.

The Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's new community program, launched in June, established to inspire fans to volunteer and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community.

You can be part of First and Ten, sign up and make the pledge today! http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html