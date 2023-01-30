Browns G Wyatt Teller named to 2023 Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller has been named to the Pro Bowl. Teller joins DE Myles Garrett, G Joel Bitonio and RB Nick Chubb as the Browns' representatives in Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
This marks Teller's second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He started 15 games at right guard this season as the Browns compiled 2,490 rushing yards, the third-highest total in team history and most since 1963 (2,639). Teller is replacing Kansas City's Joe Thuney, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.
The Pro Bowl Games is a new format the NFL implemented for Pro Bowlers this season and will feature skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, which will take place Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised on ESPN/ABC.
