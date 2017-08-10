Community

Browns Give Back: Adapted Football League Program

Aug 10, 2017 at 08:09 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

Throughout this past summer, weekends for Adapted Football League athletes were spent in the sun throwing around a football with a teammate and even meeting a Cleveland Browns player or two.

For the seventh year, Browns Give Back and the Cleveland Browns Foundation have partnered with the Achievement Centers for Children to provide adapted football to anyone 7 years or older with a disability. This season, the league had the highest participation to date with more than 120 athletes and over 150 volunteers.

The Adapted Football League was established in 2011. The league supports children with both cognitive and/or developmental delays and those with physical limitations. By separating into two divisions, the league is able to support players of all abilities. Division I is played on a grass field without any assistive equipment, and Division II is a power/manual wheelchair league played on a hardtop surface. Athletes and volunteers got together every Saturday for 8 weeks to enhance their skill development, socialization and physical activity. Those building blocks helped prepare participants for achievement and growth in the future.

This year, the season kicked off with an open skills session at the Achievement Centers Camp Cheerful located in Strongsville, Ohio. Cleveland Browns Alumni and players, DL Danny Shelton, DL Tyrone Holmes, OL Shon Coleman and OL Cameron Erving attended to lend their expertise and provide tips to the developing football players. Players rotated through stations as the athletes brushed up and refined their skills on catching, throwing, and kicking.

To celebrate the end of a successful season, the league's last game of the regular season was played on a Friday night at Lou Groza Field in Berea. It was a special moment for parents and players alike as each athlete was announced and ran out onto the football field under the lights. The Lakewood Sparkle Effect Team and Lou Groza Cheerleaders attended and gave special half-time performances.

The season came to a close with an All-Star Game at the Cleveland Browns Berea Training Facility in July. Not only did the athletes play their final game on the same field the Cleveland Browns practice on, they were welcomed into the field house through a tunnel made up of Lou Groza Cheerleaders, Cleveland Browns Alumni—OT Doug Dieken, DB Ernie Kellerman, QB Dave Mays and NT Dave Puzzuoli—and family and friends cheering them on. To top it off,  OL Joel Bitonio and WR Rannell Hall joined in on the festivities and even made time to snap a couple of pictures and sign a few autographs. The day wrapped up with an awards ceremony where the League's numerous volunteers and athletes were recognized.

Photos: Adapted Football League All-Star Game

The Browns celebrate the 7th season of the Adapted Football League.

No Title
1 / 34
No Title
2 / 34
No Title
3 / 34
No Title
4 / 34
No Title
5 / 34
No Title
6 / 34
No Title
7 / 34
No Title
8 / 34
No Title
9 / 34
No Title
10 / 34
No Title
11 / 34
No Title
12 / 34
No Title
13 / 34
No Title
14 / 34
No Title
15 / 34
No Title
16 / 34
No Title
17 / 34
No Title
18 / 34
No Title
19 / 34
No Title
20 / 34
No Title
21 / 34
No Title
22 / 34
No Title
23 / 34
No Title
24 / 34
No Title
25 / 34
No Title
26 / 34
No Title
27 / 34
No Title
28 / 34
No Title
29 / 34
No Title
30 / 34
No Title
31 / 34
No Title
32 / 34
No Title
33 / 34
No Title
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Adapted Football League (AFL) athletes, families and volunteers attended a special Cleveland Browns Training Camp practice. After practice, AFL athletes were able to throw and catch touchdown passes on the field afterwards, and the Lakewood Sparkle Effect Cheerleaders joined in to cheer them on.

The Achievement Centers for Children's mission is to empower children and adults with disabilities and their families to achieve their greatest potential. Browns Give Back and the Cleveland Browns Foundation are proud to support such an outstanding program and all that it does to promote youth development throughout Northeast Ohio. To learn more, click here.

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

A core focus area of Browns Give Back is education, and the Cleveland Browns Foundation supports the mission through financial grants and other resources to local, education non-profits to ensure youth in Northeast Ohio receive the education and development they need as a foundation for independence and success. The Cleveland Browns Foundation has identified three areas of impact – school attendance, early learning and college and career readiness – with the goal of identifying opportunities, removing barriers and providing support for students to empower them for long-term success.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deshaun Watson Foundation hosts first 7-on-7 showcase for Ohio high school athletes

The tournament was hosted at Archbishop Hoban's Dowed Field and showcased 16 Northeast Ohio high schools

news

Browns host 6th annual Summer Blitz to give back to the community

Browns staff, players and alumni completed a variety of volunteer projects directly impacting programming associated with Browns Give Back

news

Browns partner with LECOM to provide scholarships to four students

The scholarships totaled over $30,000 and were used for the 2022 school year

news

Browns, Arby's team up to provide "Leader Lunches" across Cleveland Metropolitan School District classrooms

The Leader Lunches provided free lunches to students recognized for their hard work and dedication to school attendance

news

Browns complete high-quality synthetic turf field project at Berea City School District's Lou Groza Field

The project celebrates the 14th field surface provided by Haslam and Johnson families, Browns to Ohio schools, communities in past seven years

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 23rd Annual Golf Tournament

The Browns hit the links to raise money for the Cleveland Browns Foundation's flagship fundraising event

news

Anthony Walker Jr. participates in Small Business Impact Showcase in partnership with JumpStart

Walker, who owns his own business, was a judge in the pitch competition for small business owners in the Cleveland area

news

Browns Equipment Staff and Youth Football Department Donate Cleats and Additional Gear to High Schools across Northeast Ohio

The Browns Youth Football Department and Equipment Staff donated over 850+ pairs of cleats along with 350+ compression shirts and additional gear/equipment to 23 high school football programs across the 13 Northeast Ohio counties

news

CL3 Alliance (Browns', Cavaliers' and Guardians') Hosted 14th "Conversations for Change" at Progressive Field

Over 150 attendees between Northeast Ohio police officers and Northeast Ohio youth held dialogue regarding police-community relations

news

Registration opens for 2023 Rookie Tackle season

Rookie Tackle provides a safe, fun environment for kids to learn the fundamentals of football

news

Browns host community public skates courtesy of Sugardale at FirstEnergy Stadium's "Faceoff on the Lake" ice rink

The Browns were able to reward several Northeast Ohio organizations and partners of the Stay in the Game! Network with tickets to public skates on the ice sheet at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Browns Celebrate Black History Month through #BeTheSolution

The Browns continued to emphasize social justice efforts throughout Black History Month

Advertising