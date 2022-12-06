Browns Give Back hosts annual 10 Days of Giving

10 Days of Giving:

Day 1 (Tues., Dec. 6)

Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide, honoree – Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio (see press release attached)

Stay in the Game! Network visit to Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Franklin D. Roosevelt Academy with Arby's Foundation, which will present a $110,000 grant to the Network **(see media advisory attached; LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and DE Alex Wright attended)

• Through their partnership with the Browns, Sugardale will be donating $5,000 of holiday hams and other items to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Day 2 (Wed., Dec. 7)

JumpStart: Small Business Impact Showcase (5:30 p.m., Kardiac Club, FirstEnergy Stadium)

On Wednesday evening, the Browns and JumpStart will host a Small Business Impact Showcase for the non-profit's most recent graduating class.

The Showcase will feature a demo-day-style pitch competition where program participants will present business plans and proposals to a panel of judges. The individual with the strongest presentation will receive $10,000 to support their business, while all other participants will receive $2,500.

In 2022, the Browns and JumpStart created a partnership to host four events focused on accelerating the growth of Cleveland-area Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs. Wednesday's Small Business Impact Showcase is the fourth event hosted at FirstEnergy Stadium since the partnership launched in Aug. Photo and b-roll from the first three events are available to media upon request.

Cleveland-based JumpStart is a nationally-recognized venture development organization providing capital, services and connections to help entrepreneurs grow, researchers commercialize and corporations innovate. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of entrepreneurship to unlock entire communities. For more information, visit jumpstartinc.org.

Day 3 (Thurs., Dec. 8)

Cleveland Browns Marion Motley Scholarship

The Cleveland Browns Foundation will highlight the two most recent recipients of the annual Marion Motley Scholarship.

In partnership with College Now Greater Cleveland, the Cleveland Browns annually award two highly motivated students with $10,000 ($2,500 each year) for their college education. The scholarship has provided more than $320,000 to 32 students from the region since its inception.

The Cleveland Browns Marion Motley Scholarship, a four-year, renewable scholarship in the amount of $2,500 per year ($10,000 each), honors former Browns fullback and linebacker Marion Motley, who overcame many obstacles to break ground as one of the first African-American players in the NFL and played with the Browns from 1946-53. Enshrined in 1968, Motley was the second African-American inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his native Canton. He was a charter member of the Cleveland Browns Legends program in 2001 and was enshrined in the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor's inaugural Class of 2010.

Day 4 (Fri., Dec. 9)

Rainbow Radiothon at University Hospitals

For 20 years, the Greater Cleveland community has donated generously to help the kids at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's through the Rainbow Radiothon, which has raised over $5 million to date. This year, the Cleveland Browns Foundation will be matching Miracle Maker donations up to $25,000 to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital during the Rainbow Radiothon, which is airing on Star 102.1 FM from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Donations provide support for programs and services not funded by insurance, as well as innovative treatments and cutting-edge research. Browns fans can support by calling 216-983-KIDS (5473) or texting UHRainbow to 51555. For more information, visit https://www.uhgiving.org/ways-to-fundraise/uh-events/rainbow-radiothon.

Day 5 (Sat., Dec. 10)

Browns Give Back Youth Football donation announcement

The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.

Day 6 (Sun., Dec. 11)

Browns Give Back Youth Football highlights 2022 High School Coach of the Year nominees

On Sunday when the Browns play at the Cincinnati Bengals, the team will highlight the 10 Northeast Ohio coaches who are finalists for the 2022 Browns High School Coach of the Year, presented by Ohio CAT.

The winner, which will be announced later in December following a vote between various panelists, will receive an additional $4,000 grant for their high school football program, complementing the $2,000 awarded to all semifinalists as the leaders of teams who were victorious during Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT, matchups.

The Browns High School Coach of the Year award is based on a coach's overall body of work during the regular season, as well as commitment to growing the game, character and community involvement, after being featured in and coaching the winning team during the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week that year.

Day 7 (Mon., Dec. 12)

Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio hosts Shop with a Pro event at Meijer in Avon (media advisory to be sent prior to the event.

Day 8 (Tues., Dec. 13)

Providence House's 27th Annual Deck the House

Providence House, Ohio's first crisis nursery, will hold its 27th Annual "Deck the House" at FirstEnergy Stadium.

During the fundraising event, the Browns and Providence House will also recognize the team's 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner. The accolade is presented to one player from all 32 NFL franchises each year who best exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block – the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts – based on courage, compassion, commitment and community, as selected by their teammates.

For more information, visit https://www.provhouse.org/events/2022/12/13/deck-the-house-2022.

Day 9 (Wed., Dec. 14)

Cleveland Browns Inspire Change: Changemakers Award

The Browns will announce their Inspire Change: Changemakers Award recipients, who were recently surprised at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus with Super Bowl tickets.

Day 10 (Thurs., Dec. 15)

First and Ten Grants announcement

On the final day of "10 Days of Giving," the team will announce the recipients of the 2022 First and Ten Grants program, presented by Bridgestone.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network. The Stay in the Game Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism through a partnership between the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Harvard University's Proving Ground, as well as the Columbus Crew. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. In the 2022-23 school year, the Stay in the Game! Network will partner with 17 school districts, benefitting more than 150,000 students in Ohio. No matter the circumstances, the Stay in the Game! Network will continue to encourage and support students to maintain a strong educational-going mindset to keep learning, every day, aligned with its overall goal to help end chronic absenteeism and provide all students equal opportunities to be successful. To learn more visit, visit StayinTheGame.org.

Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.