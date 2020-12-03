Browns Give Back hosts annual 10 Days of Giving

As the Browns continually strive to lift spirits throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season, the team is hosting its annual "10 Days of Giving" initiative through Browns Give Back, beginning tomorrow through Sunday, Dec. 13.

The festivities start with two special opportunities for the Browns and their loyal fans to make a direct impact with local community partners who are making a significant difference in Northeast Ohio.

From 6 a.m.-7 p.m. tomorrow, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital will hold its annual Rainbow Radiothon. For 18 years, the event has raised awareness and funds for UH Rainbow's efforts to support young children and the staff members who are dedicated to their care and well-being. Whitney Haslam Johnson will join the program at approximately 9:10 a.m. with a special announcement. For more information on the Rainbow Radiothon, visit https://www.uhgiving.org/ways-to-fundraise/uh-events/rainbow-radiothon.

The Browns, Greater Cleveland Food Bank and News 5 partnered to create the "Taste of the Browns Telethon," airing on News 5 from 7-7:30. After the annual "Taste of the Browns" event at FirstEnergy Stadium was impacted by the global pandemic, the group collaborated on the telethon to help tackle hunger throughout Northeast Ohio. The program, hosted by Nathan Zegura and Jon Doss, and newscasts that evening will feature special interviews with Dee Haslam, WR Jarvis Landry, former Browns T Joe Thomas, Greater Cleveland Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha and local celebrity chef Rocco Whalen. For more information and to view available auction items, visit www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/TasteTelethon.

Throughout "10 Days of Giving," Browns players, coaches and staff members will share unique stories about community initiatives and contributions as part of the team's yearlong commitment to education, youth football, social justice and inspiring others to support their communities through the First and Ten volunteering movement.

Following "10 Days of Giving," the Browns host the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football on Dec. 14. The team will highlight many significant initiatives as part of Browns Give Back's "Season of Giving" during the game, including recognition of local community partners and individuals who have made a meaningful impact on Northeast Ohio and beyond this season and throughout 2020.

In addition to the team's First and Ten volunteering efforts, "10 Days of Giving" encompasses the Cleveland Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network and Browns Youth Football. The "Stay in the Game!" Network is focused on promoting equal educational opportunities for all students and school districts in Ohio, as well as combatting chronic absenteeism, while Browns Youth Football remains devoted to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout the state by helping inspire a love of the game.

Preliminary information on the Browns' community engagements throughout "10 Days of Giving" is included below. More details will be provided to media members over the course of the event.

10 Days of Giving:

Day 1 (Fri., Dec. 4) – UH Rainbow Radiothon and Taste of the Browns Telethon

Day 2 (Sat., Dec. 5) – First and Ten volunteer opportunity with Toys for Tots, presented by Electronic Merchant Systems

Day 3 (Sun., Dec. 6) – Highlighting Browns players' participation in My Cause, My Cleats

Day 4 (Mon., Dec. 7) – Announcement of Browns 2020 High School Coach of the Year, presented by Ohio CAT

Day 5 (Tues., Dec. 8) – Providence House's Deck the House and Browns' Ed Block Courage Award announcement

Day 6 (Wed., Dec. 9) – Cleveland Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game!" Network and Arby's Foundation contribution, focused on education

Day 7 (Thurs., Dec. 10) – Announcement of Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide

Day 8 (Fri., Dec. 11) – Announcement of First and Ten grant recipient, presented by Mediminal

Day 9 (Sat., Dec. 12) – "Stay in the Game!" Network/digital divide contribution

Day 10 (Sun., Dec. 13) – Social justice focus