Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio through a "Month of Giving" 

Today, the Browns are launching their inaugural "Month of Giving," with events throughout the month focused on youth football, education and social justice. Throughout December, Browns players, coaches, alumni and staff will participate in special community events and other initiatives to spread cheer and recognize deserving organizations and individuals.

During this time, the Browns will be announcing our Walter Payton Man of the Year, Browns High School Coach of the Year, highlighting cleats through My Cause, My Cleats, hosting several player holiday events, football equipment giveaways and more!