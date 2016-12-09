Community

Browns #give10 through new 10 Days of Giving initiative

Dec 09, 2016 at 01:41 AM
As part of the Browns' continued effort to lift spirits throughout the holiday season, the team will begin a "10 Days of Giving" initiative on Saturday through the Browns First and Ten volunteering campaign to make an impact in Northeast Ohio, bring awareness to local community partners and to share stories of generosity to inspire Browns fans to give back to others during the holidays.

"When we launched First and Ten more than two years ago, our goal was to create a platform where everyone – our staff, players coaches and Browns fans across the world, no matter their age or location – could collaboratively share in one mission of inspiring people to help others through volunteerism," said director of community relations Jenner Tekancic. "While there are great opportunities throughout the year, we also understand giving back and generosity is an extremely important part of people's holiday season, and we hope 10 Days of Giving will encourage even more people to make a significant difference in their communities as we share what we are doing each day." 

From December 10-19, the Browns will announce and highlight special community opportunities that rally the entire organization and Cleveland together to make a difference through the collaboration of executives, coaches, players, staff and Browns fans.

At 10 a.m. each morning throughout goodwill effort, the Browns will post a new community initiative for that day to share how the team will be active in Northeast Ohio and to encourage others to engage within their own communities throughout the holidays.

December 10: Volunteer project at inner city recreation center

December 11: Browns vs. Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium

First and Ten Toy Drive, benefiting Toys for Tots

2016*Walter Payton Man of the Year Presentation – OLJoe Thomas*

December 12:Youth and high school football announcement

December 13:Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant presentation at Columbia Middle School (*players onsite)

TE Gary Barnidgeholiday shopping event with OhioGuidestone

LB Christian Kirksey holiday shopping event with YMCA and Laura's Home

December 14:High school football celebration

December 15:Flag football surprise

December 16:To be announced

December 17:Adopt-a-Family deliveries begin

December 18: Browns at Bills

Cleveland Browns Foundation day of giving, emphasizing education and youth development in Northeast Ohio

December 19:WR Andrew HawkinsHoliday Takeover (x3) at local school

More information will be available each day throughout the community impact initiative, in addition to the distribution of media advisories for select events. For questions regarding media inquiries and availabilities, contact Rob McBurnett (RMcBurnett@clevelandbrowns.com, 440-824-6175).

About First and Ten:

Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10. For more information, visit ClevelandBrowns.com/community.

About the Cleveland Browns Foundation:

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is dedicated to a solution-based, holistic approach to ensure Northeast Ohio youth receive the education and development they need as a foundation for independence and success. For more information, visit ClevelandBrowns.com/community.

