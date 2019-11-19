Browns have 2 finalists at running back for NFL's All-Time Team

Nov 19, 2019 at 02:47 PM
The Browns account for two of the 24 finalists at running back for the NFL's All-Time Team.

Browns Legends and Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Marion Motley were easy inclusions for the list, which was unveiled Monday. Twelve will emerge as members of the All-Time Team, which will be revealed in weekly installments starting Friday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

Brown, a 1971 Hall of Fame inductee, was a three-time MVP and eight-time rushing champion during his memorable, nine-year career with the Browns. Cleveland made Brown, a star athlete at Syracuse on the football and lacrosse fields, the No. 6 pick in the 1957 draft and watched him go on to post 12,312 rushing yards and a whopping 756 points scored.

Motley, a 1968 Hall of Fame inductee and one of the NFL's first African-American players, preceded Brown as Cleveland's bell cow running back and provided a similar, dominant presence out of the backfield. The two-time All-Pro was a four-time champion during the Browns' AAFC days while rushing 828 times for 4,720 yards over nine seasons.

Here's their competition.

Marcus Allen
Jerome Bettis
Earl Campbell
Earl "Dutch" Clark
Eric Dickerson
Tony Dorsett
Marshall Faulk
Harold "Red" Grange
Franco Harris
Hugh McElhenny
Lenny Moore
Bronko Nagurski
Walter Payton
Adrian Peterson
Barry Sanders
Gale Sayers
O.J. Simpson
Emmitt Smith
Jim Taylor
Thurman Thomas
LaDainian Tomlinson
Steve Van Buren

